Florida Gators QB DJ Lagway Draws Comparison to Packers' Jordan Love
The Florida Gators could not be more excited about freshman quarterback DJ Lagway. While he may not end up starting in 2024, his future is extremely bright and he gives the program a legitimate quarterback of the future.
Graham Mertz is the other quarterback on the roster who is projected to be the starter. However, Lagway has not backed down from giving Mertz a push of competition.
Lagway, a five-star quarterback hailing from Willis, Texas, projects to be a superstar in college. Florida firmly believes that he has a bright NFL future ahead of him as well.
Not only has Lagway found a lot of success and built a name for himself on the field, he has also been successful from an NIL perspective.
Lagway is currently the No. 17 ranked college football NIL athlete according to On3. He is projected to have an NIL valuation of $1.1 million.
As the NIL market continues to grow, Lagway has done an impressive job of capitalizing on it.
Looking ahead to the future, Lagway has been receiving some major comparisons to current NFL stars. One of the most intriguing comparisons was given by On3. They believe that he compares to current Green Bay Packers rising star quarterback Jordan Love.
"DJ Lagway is a strong-armed, mobile quarterback with physical tools that remind us of Jordan Love. Lagway is a bit more of an established runner at the same stage."
Among his biggest strengths are an incredibly strong arm, consistent accuracy, and he stands tall in the pocket and doesn't shy away from the defense. He's more than capable of extending plays with his speed and athleticism and can make defenses pay on the ground as well.
There are some current concerns about his passing mechanics. He has the tendency to rely too much on his arm instead of letting his entire body feed into the power of his throws.
Thankfully, all of the concerns that surround Lagway are coachable. There is not one aspect of his game that can't be developed.
It will be fun to watch Lagway develop with Florida over the next couple of years. He has superstar potential and the Gators are prepared to help him reach his ceiling.
In the very near future, we could be talking about Lagway as a Heisman Trophy candidate and a potential high NFL draft pick.