Florida Gators QB Graham Mertz Inks Major NIL Deal
Graham Mertz and the Florida Gators are hoping to get back on track in 2024. It has been awhile since they were viewed as legitimate contenders. They aren't receiving much hype from the national media, but they do believe that they can compete.
Last season, the Gators finished the year with a 5-7 overall record. They went just 3-5 in the conference.
Looking ahead to 2024, Florida has brought in a lot of new talent via their recruiting class and a lot of players have a chance to develop and become much better. Mertz also has an opportunity to put together a big season and lead the Gators to a winning season.
During the 2023 season, Mertz was a bright spot for Florida. He completed 72.9 percent of his pass attempts for 2,903 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. Mertz also scored four touchdowns on the ground.
After his impressive season, there is a lot of hype surrounding Mertz entering 2024. In fact, the hype has also led to some new NIL opportunities.
On3 has shared that Mertz has agreed to an NIL deal with the Mercedes-Benz of Gainesville dealership. No details were shared about the deal, but one could imagine that Mertz will receive some major Mercedes-Benz related perks.
The quarterback is no stranger to NIL deals. Previously, it has been reported that he has agreed to deals with Panini America, Raising Cane's, Pepsi, and PDQ Chicken.
Getting back to the on-the-field aspect of Mertz' life, Gators' head coach Billy Napier had a lot of great things to say about his quarterback recently.
“The first thing I would say is he has the respect of the entire organization and the respect of his teammates. I think over time, his example – not only with his work ethic but as a competitor, has the toughness, the way he prepares, the way he treats people. Not just his teammates, but I would say all throughout the building. He’s a consummate pro."
He continued on, stressing just how important Mertz returning to Florida for one more season is for the program.
“I think the quarterback sets the standard for the entire team and organization. And he’s done that. Him being back is a huge deal – not only for him personally and our team but for , as well. I think just in general, his leadership, his voice, I mean, the guy is – it’s a big deal for the Florida Gators that Graham Mertz is back to play quarterback.”
It will be interesting to see what the 2024 season has in store for Mertz and the Gators. Hopefully, he'll put together another big season and lead Florida back to success.