Florida Gators Quarterback Graham Mertz to Launch Community Impact Scholarship
Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz is teaming up with Access Scholarships in order to launch a community impact scholarship according to a release from NIL Newsstand.
According to the release, the scholarship plans to award five perspective students with $1,000 each, specifically for those who are "dedicated to volunteerism and positive change."
“Giving back to others is something I have always been passionate about,” Mertz said. “Whether your passion is helping children, animals, or any other volunteer work, caring about a cause greater than yourself is important. I’m excited to read these inspiring stories and look forward to supporting the next generation of students making a difference in their communities.”
The scholarship, which will be officially known as 'The Graham Mertz Community Impact Scholarship', is all about the recognition of the importance of giving back. Mertz is giving back in his own way to those who give back themselves, whether it be in food banks, animal shelters, or any number of activities that can be considered volunteerism. Ultimately, Mertz wants to help to fund the higher learning of those who deserve it most.
Students who are interested in applying must do so by April 30, 2025, and the winners will be announced by May 31, 2025. The application can be found at Access Scholarships, where a written application along with any relevant information can be filled out.
According to On3, Mertz has an NIL valuation of approximately $822k, so seeing him do good for the community is inspriring and a tremendous reflection of character. He has also participated in initiatives with programs like the Food4Kids Backpack Program, Alachua Habitat, Balance 180's annual summer camp, all through the Gators' NIL collective Florida Victorious. Back in June, Mertz inked a big-time deal with Mercedes-Benz of Gainesville as well coming off the heels of his strong 2023 season.
Early on in his sixth season in college football, Mertz to this point has thrown for nearly 8,800 yards, 62 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions during his time at both Wisconsin and Florida. He has also rushed for 13 touchdowns in his career.