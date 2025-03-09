Florida Gators Superstar Makes Major NIL Contribution to Women's Sports
March 8 was International Women's Day, and for star Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway it was an opportunity to give back and show appreciation to the women athletes at the University of Florida.
Lagway announced that he was partnering up with the Gators' NIL Collective Florida Victorious to donate a portion of his own NIL earnings to women's sports at Florida.
In a press release put out by Florida Victourious on Saturday, the collective announced that Lagway was making a six-figure donation, and that the funds would split among the women's basketball, softball, volleyball and gymnastics programs.
"Hard work is the lifeblood of everything we do," Lagway said in a post to his X account. "Every home run. Every spike. Every bucket. So many hours of unseen hard work. But I see it. I see the 25 SEC championships. I see it in the perfect tens. I can hear the hours of dedication behind every pitch. I am truly inspired by these women. Your passion pushes me to go harder every single day. because of this, I wanna show my appreciation for everything that they do and encourage others to do the same. That's why I have decided to personally make a contribution to our Florida Victorious women athletes, Go Gators!"
Lagway, who was a consensus five-star recruit coming out of high school, burst onto the scene for Florida last season.
Now heading into his second season as the starter for the Gators, he has become one of the most valuable NIL athletes in the nation.
On3's NIL valuation currently estimates he is worth $3.8 million, which makes him the fourth-most valuable college football player behind Texas' Arch Manning, Miami's Carson Beck and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith.
Lagway has shown his commitment to the Gators is second to none, and this donation is just the latest example.