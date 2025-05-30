Name Image Likeness

Florida Gators Transfer Xaivian Lee Signs Historic NIL Sneaker Deal

Former Princeton star now becomes face of Serious Player Only footwear brand.

Michael Ehrlich

Dec 21, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Princeton Tigers guard Xaivian Lee (1) dribbles the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at Prudential Center.
Dec 21, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Princeton Tigers guard Xaivian Lee (1) dribbles the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at Prudential Center. / Tom Horak-Imagn Images

The defending national champion Florida basketball team received a major boost in their upcoming title defense when Princeton star guard Xaivian Lee transferred to the Gators in April.

Now, the former two-time All-Ivy League honoree is capitalizing on his move to Gainesville in the form of a historic NIL deal.

ESPN and Boardroom's Nick DePaula first reported that Lee has signed a multi-year partnership with China-based footwear brand Serious Player Only that will make him the future face of the company and their next signature sneaker athlete.

According to DePaula, the newest Gator is the first college athlete to sign a shoe deal with an international brand. Lee's partnership with Serious Player Only includes player exclusive shoe and apparel launches in 2025 with his first signature sneaker to come in 2026, aligning with a potential NBA debut. The dual citizen (U.S. and Canada) student-athlete of South Korean descent, Lee is an authentic fit to make such a splash in the international sneaker game.

Although he can't wear Serious Player Only on-court for the Jordan Brand-sponsored Gators next season, Lee will promote the brand outside of team activities, already announcing the partnership on his Instagram with multiple collaboration posts.

Lee averaged nearly 17 points, 6 rebounds and 5.5 assists for Princeton last season and was one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal. He will try to replace All-American guard Walter Clayton Jr., who led the Gators to their third National Championship.

Represented by George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group, Lee's recent NIL partnerships include AT&T and Playstation. A recent report from On3's Pete Nakos states that the Gator point guard will earn more than $6 million from Florida and his new shoe deal.

Lee holds a 90 "O2W Score" from Out2Win — the leading AI-powered athlete marketing intelligence platform — among the highest in all of college basketball. His score is a proprietary algorithm measuring his influence, engagement and overall brand potential.

Expect Lee to continue to expand his NIL prowess as he continues to transition from the Ivy League to the defending national champion Florida Gators in the SEC next season.

MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

