Florida Gators Transfer Xaivian Lee Signs Historic NIL Sneaker Deal
The defending national champion Florida basketball team received a major boost in their upcoming title defense when Princeton star guard Xaivian Lee transferred to the Gators in April.
Now, the former two-time All-Ivy League honoree is capitalizing on his move to Gainesville in the form of a historic NIL deal.
ESPN and Boardroom's Nick DePaula first reported that Lee has signed a multi-year partnership with China-based footwear brand Serious Player Only that will make him the future face of the company and their next signature sneaker athlete.
According to DePaula, the newest Gator is the first college athlete to sign a shoe deal with an international brand. Lee's partnership with Serious Player Only includes player exclusive shoe and apparel launches in 2025 with his first signature sneaker to come in 2026, aligning with a potential NBA debut. The dual citizen (U.S. and Canada) student-athlete of South Korean descent, Lee is an authentic fit to make such a splash in the international sneaker game.
Although he can't wear Serious Player Only on-court for the Jordan Brand-sponsored Gators next season, Lee will promote the brand outside of team activities, already announcing the partnership on his Instagram with multiple collaboration posts.
Lee averaged nearly 17 points, 6 rebounds and 5.5 assists for Princeton last season and was one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal. He will try to replace All-American guard Walter Clayton Jr., who led the Gators to their third National Championship.
Represented by George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group, Lee's recent NIL partnerships include AT&T and Playstation. A recent report from On3's Pete Nakos states that the Gator point guard will earn more than $6 million from Florida and his new shoe deal.
Lee holds a 90 "O2W Score" from Out2Win — the leading AI-powered athlete marketing intelligence platform — among the highest in all of college basketball. His score is a proprietary algorithm measuring his influence, engagement and overall brand potential.
Expect Lee to continue to expand his NIL prowess as he continues to transition from the Ivy League to the defending national champion Florida Gators in the SEC next season.