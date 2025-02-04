Florida State Head Basketball Coach Announces Resignation Amid NIL Lawsuit
Leonard Hamilton will be stepping down from his 23-year career with the Florida State Seminoles and will walk away from Tallahassee as the winningest coach in the program's history.
Although he will leave the university with a legacy, Hamilton's name has recently been associated with a different type of legacy, one that could be linked to his sudden resignation.
Hamilton is in the midst of a lawsuit involving six of his former players from the 2023-24 season roster. The allegations presented accuse Hamilton of failure to follow through NIL deals with these select student-athletes. The deals were said to be valued at $250,000 each.
The plaintiffs filed a 20-page complaint against Hamilton, revealing that the head coach had made multiple verbal agreements to secure the NIL deals through personal business connections.
FSU administration has not commented on the correlation between the lawsuit and Hamilton's resignation.
According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Hamilton was held in high regard by members of the FSU community and athletic department. His contribution to the men's basketball program did not go unnoticed. Hamilton had a hand in many NCAA tournament appearances, coaching the Seminoles in four Sweet 16 appearances and one Elite Eight appearance during his career.
In 2020, Hamilton also led Florida State through to the ACC regular-season title.
Despite the current NIL allegations, Hamilton seems to be leaving the Seminoles with gratitude toward the community, the players, and his coaching staff.
"I am deeply thankful for the tremendous support of our fans, alumni, and everyone associated with Florida State throughout my time here," Hamilton said in a statement. "I am proud of the quality of the young men that it was my privilege to lead, for their faith in this program and in their belief in the philosophy that we tried to instill in them over the years. I have been blessed beyond words for the opportunity and the experience we've had here."
FSU's athletic director Michael Alford had positive parting words for Hamilton, commenting on his lasting impact in the last 23 years through a media statement.
"Few people have been as important in building the positive reputation of Seminole Athletics. FSU's stature as one of the leading brands in college sports has been possible, in part, to his leadership of our men's basketball program. He steadily developed a culture of excellence that reflects his personal values: commitment to academic success, competitive success, community service, leadership and ongoing personal excellence. The success of the men who have been part of our basketball program is proof of that legacy."
Hamilton will finish out the 2024-25 season with the Seminoles, hoping to make his last season one of the best for Florida State. Currently, FSU is sitting at No. 11 in the ACC, looking to break out of a four-game losing streak.