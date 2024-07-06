Florida State Seminoles Head Coach Doesn’t Hold Back on QB DJ Uiagalelei
The Florida State Seminoles needed to find a new quarterback following the departure of Jordan Travis to the NFL this offseason. They were able to find their new starter in former Clemson and Oregon State standout quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.
Uiagalelei will have a tough task ahead of him. He will be leading a team who is still seething about not being picked to play in the College Football Playoffs last season despite having an undefeated regular season record.
During the 2023 season with Oregon State, Uiagalelei ended up completing 57.1 percent of his pass attempts for 2,638 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also picked up 219 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
With the 2024 season right around the corner, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke out about his new quarterback. It's clear that he's a big fan of what he sees.
“I think DJ is the total package. You see an elite level talent, skill. Obviously the size. And really he has a lot of great experience. And that experience, some of it’s been really good, some of it’s been challenges that he’s had to overcome and work through but I think when you bring all of that to the person, it starts with him, with his heart. Just a great person, great in the locker room. The guys in that quarterback room, they’re all competing with and for each other. They love him and what he brings and it’s really been fun watching those relationships emerge.”
One thing that the Seminoles will be getting in Uiagalelei is experience. He will be entering his fifth college football season. That could be extremely valuable.
Norvell runs a very dynamic offense at Florida State. For a quarterback who is looking to make a name for himself ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Uiagalelei made the right choice on where to play.
Not only has Uiagalelei had a solid college football career, he has found a lot of off-the-field success via the NIL market as well.
Right now, On3 has ranked Uiagalelei as the No. 28 overall NIL athlete. When it comes to college football athletes, he ranks No. 20.
Currently, Uiagalelei has been given an NIL valuation of $985,000.
It will be interesting to see what the 2024 has in store for Uiagalelei. He's in a great situation with a good team and an elite head coach. Hopefully, that translates into on-the-field success.