Florida State Seminoles Paid Massive Amount to Memphis Tigers To Lose at Home
The 2024 college football season has been a disaster for the Florida State Seminoles.
They entered the campaign ranked No. 10 in the country with legitimate College Football Playoff aspirations. Considered the favorites in the ACC, they were expected to carry the momentum over from last season’s stellar performance.
Alas, none of that positive momentum was brought to this year’s Seminoles. The team got off to a rough start playing in Ireland for their season opener, being defeated by Georgia Tech 24-21.
When they returned stateside for their home opener against Boston College, things didn’t go any better. Their sluggish offensive performance continued as they were defeated by the Eagles 28-13.
Entering a bye week before a major matchup against the Memphis Tigers, there was some hope things would turn around. That was not the case as Mike Norvell’s team lost for a third straight time to begin the season, this time in a buy game against his former program.
Norvell was with the Tigers for four seasons before being hired by Florida State to replace Willie Taggert. This was a game agreed to months before he changed jobs, as this was certainly one that was circled on the coach’s calendar.
“I’ve got unbelievable respect for that program, a great love for that city,” Norvell said his former employer, via Pete Nakos of On3. “It was truly a wonderful experience when we got to live there and got to be a part of that program and continue to try to push and elevate it, really to where it is.
“I do believe it’s one of the top programs in the country when you look at the success that they’ve had, that they’ve been able to sustain.”
It was a big game for him personally but got bigger once his Seminoles began the season so poorly. Things didn’t get better against arguably the best G5 team in the nation, as they lost 20-12 with their offense stuck in the mud once again.
This was a “buy game” for Florida State as well. A nonconference game that comes with a hefty payout so G5 schools will visit power conferences.
Not only did the Tigers come away with a massive victory, they are going to receive a large sum of money. According to Pete Nakos On3, Memphis is set to have $1.3 million added to its coffers to help efforts including NIL.
As if losing the game wasn’t bad enough, sending money to Memphis just rubs more salt in the wound.