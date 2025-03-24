Florida State Women's Basketball Star Launches Autographed Trading Card
Ahead of her NCAA Tournament second round matchup against LSU, Florida State All-American Ta’Niya Latson has added a new NIL partnership to her portfolio. The nation's leading scorer - at 25 points per game - now has her own autographed trading card via Leaf Trading Cards.
Prior to Latson and the No. 6 seed Seminoles' matchup against the 2023 National Champions, the trading card brand revealed the Leaf Metal autographed card across social media.
The All-ACC First Team member is also a Naismith Player of the Year semifinalist and Ann Meyers Drysdale Award finalist for the third time in her Florida State career. She is the first Seminole player to earn first, second or third team All-American by the Associated Press.
"As the premier women’s trading card brand, we’re proud to partner with Ta’Niya Latson - the top scorer in all of Division I women’s basketball," shared CJ Breen, Director Of Marketing and Licensing at Leaf Trading Cards. "At Leaf, inclusivity is at the heart of what we do, and we’re honored to support Ta’Niya as she continues her incredible journey through the tournament and beyond."
Latson is the newest member of Leaf's star-studded roster of female athletes that features LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, Miami basketball twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder, UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers and Duke freshman sensation Toby Fournier.
Represented by Klutch Sports Group, Latson's NIL portfolio includes the likes of Hollister, HEYDUDE, The Fresh Market, Estu and McDonald's, among others.
In Florida State's first round win over George Mason, Latson led the way with 28 points. The Seminoles next face LSU - to advance to the Sweet Sixteen - on March 24.