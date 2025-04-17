Florida Women's Basketball Coach Closed Massive NIL Deal While in Labor
When it comes to the new era of NIL in college athletics, coaches are constantly looking for opportunities to give their programs an edge to both attract new players, and keep the ones they have in the fold.
We've seen this play out in a number of interesting ways, but Florida Gators' women's basketball head coach Kelly Rae Finley recently demonstrated that her commitment to getting her athletes the best possible deals is unmatched.
While her team was preparing to play the Minnesota Gophers in the WBIT semifinals last month, Finley was back in Gainesville Florida getting ready to deliver her first child.
According to Us Weekly's Daniel Trainor, Finley was in the middle of contractions when she got word that a rival program was attempting to sway one of her players into the transfer portal.
Per Trainor, Finley didn't hesitate to jump into action while in the onset of child labor to get the NIL deal needed to keep her player in the fold, hopping into a Zoom call right from her hospital bed in the process.
After successfully negotiating the deal, Finley hopped off the call and delivered a healthy baby boy later that day. This is probably the first time a coach has ever taken time out of delivering their first child to negotiate an NIL deal, but for Finely it was no brainer.
“I owe it to our student-athletes to put our best foot forward in terms of providing an experience to them that’s second-to-none,” Finley told Us Weekly. “I owe it to my partner and my family and my new son to give my best effort, as well. I was having contractions and I had this Zoom call and I was like, ‘I turned my camera off, guys.’ And we continued on our way.”
This willingness to truly go above and beyond for her players is what has made Finley so beloved in Gator nation. The fact she also coached an entire season in what was arguably the nation's toughest conference while pregnant is also extraordinary. For Finley, it was also a chance to show her players that they can do whatever they set their minds to.
“I do feel like we were able to make the progress that needed to be made,” Finley said of the Gators’ season. “I don’t think the pregnancy was a distraction by any stretch of the imagination. I think for our student-athletes, if anything, it just proves to them that as a woman you can do it all.”
Just about every coach in America has said at one point or another that they're willing to do anything for their players, but for Finley those aren't just words. It's a central tenant she lives by, an this truly amazing story is all the proof anybody will ever need to realize that fact.