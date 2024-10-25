Name Image Likeness

Florida's Top Quarterback Recruit Signs Exclusive NIL Trading Card Deal

Will Griffin joins Leaf Trading Cards' star-studded roster of high school and college athletes.

Michael Ehrlich

Oct 5, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; A Florida Gators helmet sits on the field before a game against the UCF Knights at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
The race to sign the next great quarterback prospects continues in the trading card space as Leaf Trading Cards announced on Friday they have agreed to an exclusive multi-year partnership with top 2026 recruit Will Griffin.

The 6'3", 225-pound junior from Jesuit High School in Tampa committed to Florida in June and currently has 1,276 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season. Leaf will be the exclusive home for Griffin cards and has already launched a Pro Set Prep card ($44.99) as part of their new weekly releases to highlight the top high school performers across the country.

According to Leaf, Griffin's exclusive trading card collection will include a variety of cards such as autographed editions, short prints, and special edition cards that capture key moments from his career.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Will Griffin to the Leaf family," said Leaf Trading Cards' president Josh Pankow. "Will's profound talent and dedication to football make him an ideal ambassador for our brand."

Leaf Pro Set Prep - Will Griffin
Leaf Trading Card

"This exclusive partnership enables us to create a one-of-a-kind collection that not only honors Will's growing legacy but also offers college football fans outstanding collectibles that capture the essence of his career," Pankow added.

Leaf's star-studded roster of athletes include the likes of LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, Miami basketball twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder, UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers, defending National Champion Donovan Edwards of Michigan, Florida freshman starting quarterback DJ Lagway and 5-Star USC football commit Julian Lewis, among many others.

Earlier this month, Leaf launched a set of cards - featuring Lagway and Miami quarterback Cam Ward - with proceeds going to Hurricane Milton relief. 

Published
Michael Ehrlich
MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

