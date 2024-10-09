Following NBA & NFL Success Kane Footwear Is Breaking Into College Athletics Via NIL
Brands and companies are always looking to expand their exposure and the new NIL landscape in college athletics has given them that avenue.
One of the companies that are looking to expand into the space is Kane Footwear.
A leader in active footwear, The Kane Revive is, “A recovery shoe designed in collaboration with board-certified foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Daniel Geller, and is the first shoe designed specifically for active recovery. It integrates principles of active recovery to renew the body through stimulation, circulation and blood flow,” per a release.
Given that description, it should come as no surprise that they are very popular amongst athletes regardless of the level they are playing at.
They have had a lot of success in the professional ranks, as over half of the NFL teams work alongside them. The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets are among the 19 teams.
Some NBA teams work with Kane Footwear as well, including the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks. A photo was shared on Instagram of Jalen Johnson and Bruno Fernando wearing the shoes courtside at a College Park Skyhawks game.
Expect to see athletes and students alike repping Kane Footwear at campuses across the nation sooner rather than later as well.
24 colleges and universities have licensed active recovery shoes already. Some star football players have been working with the company to help promote the product as well.
Among them is Missouri Tigers star wide receiver Luther Burden III, a 2024 preseason All-American, who is part of Team Future.
His $859,000 NIL valuation is No. 57 among all college athletes currently, as he has several other deals including ones with Nautica and EA Sports.
Two more prominent college football stars working with Kane Footwear play for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Cornerback Denzel Burke and running back Quinshon Judkins both were featured in an Instagram post promoting the brand.
Burke has an NIL valuation of $619,000, which is No. 85 among college football players. His teammate is way higher on the list, as Judkins has a valuation of $1.1 million, coming in at No. 25 among all college athletes and No. 18 among his peers.
Colorways for Missouri and Ohio State are both available at Kane Footwear’s website so fans can rep their favorite school as well.