Former Alabama QB Trusts Nick Saban to ‘Save College Football’ on New NIL Commission
Legendary retired Alabama Crimson head coach Nick Saban's involvement in President Donald Trump's proposed NIL commission remains a subject of speculation.
While Saban hasn't outright said he'll be on such a commission should it be created via an executive order, it appears he's been working behind the scenes to address the state of college football, the transfer portal, and NIL.
Many head coaches, analysts, and former players have lamented the new landscape that is dominated by multi-million NIL deals with no guardrails on expenditures nor the transfer portal.
Many have publicly praised one of the most successful college football coaches in history for his ability to transform college sports.
Former Alabama QB A.J. McCarron Thinks Nick Saban Can Save College Football
Former Crimson Tide quarterback A.J. McCarron, who has full faith in his college head coach, is among those who endorse Saban.
In a recent episode of "The Next Round," McCarron fully endorsed Saban as the ideal co-chair to spearhead this new NIL commission.
He also gave a brutally candid assessment of his perspective on how college football stands today.
"I'm not a fan of college football right now," McCarron said. "I think it's a [expletive] show with everything, and hopefully, with Saban getting co-chairman on that board helps bring some structure to it because they need it. It hurts to think about it because I missed out on a lot of money from that sense."
McCarron went on to joke that the backpay from the House settlement should extend back to his college years, rather than ending in 2016.
It's frankly understandable for former players to have a bitter outlook on the state of things when they weren't privy to these million-dollar NIL deals—particularly one like McCarron, who won three consecutive national championships quarterbacking Alabama.
McCarron is not alone in expressing the urgent need for a regulated system. Many see the current landscape as untenable.
It's not clear how this proposed commission look like, or how it will fix NIL, especially in concert with revenue sharing.
However, it appears that Saban is taking quiet steps toward a solution, as he has met with Texas Tech billionaire booster Cody Campbell to discuss what the commission might look like and what they can do.
Campbell is a former player who started the Red Raiders NIL collective and has been said to have a key role in the star-studded transfer class.
Whatever the future for the commission might look like, there probably isn't a better-positioned legend in the sport poised to take on the challenge like Saban.