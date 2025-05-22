Former Arkansas Hoops Star Will Get Jaw-Dropping NIL Deal For Transfer to Florida
A former Arkansas Razorbacks basketball star made huge headlines this week when he announced his transfer destination.
Former high profile recruit and one of the highest rated players in the high school class of 2024, combo guard Boogie Fland, committed to the Razorbacks over offers from the Kentucky Wildcats and Alabama Crimson Tide.
After a year in Fayetteville, Fland found himself as one of the more highly sought after players in the transfer portal.
Staying within the SEC, the guard elected to join the defending national champion Florida Gators as the rich were able to get richer and give the champs another lethal weapon for next season.
What may be even more fascinating than a team who just won the national title landing one of the better players in the portal is how they got him there.
According to a report from Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, Fland is set to receive an NIL deal from the Gators which could be worth more than $2 million.
Originally entering the NBA draft, Fland elected to maintain his eligibility and enter the portal rather than going pro or returning to his previous school, and clearly that decision is paying off in a big way.
Fland vaulted up the On3 NIL valuation list with the reported deal, becoming the No. 25 highest paid player in all of college sports with a total estimated value of $2.1 million.
Not only does Fland move up the list of total athletes, the valuation also vaults him into the top-five of college basketball players overall.
During his freshman season at Arkansas, Fland averaged 13.5 points per game and more than three rebounds while missing a large chunk of the year due to an injury.
Now entering an even bigger national stage both on and off the court, Fland will be one of the most closely watched players in all of college basketball next season.