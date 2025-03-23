Former Duke Basketball Star Reflects on March Madness, NIL Experience
A year ago, Duke freshman sensation Jared McCain was preparing for his first NCAA Tournament while navigating NIL as one of the most prolific college athletes.
From Crocs to Skims and Champs Sports to RECOVER 180, the ACC All-Rookie, All-ACC honorable mention and All-ACC academic team member was dominating on and off the college hardwood.
Now, as a rookie star for the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers — averaging 15.3 before a knee injury cut his season short — McCain is watching the NCAA Tournament with vested interest in his alma mater. The No. 1 seed Blue Devils — led by another freshman star Cooper Flagg — are a favorite to run the table and bring home Duke's sixth National Championship.
McCain played a major role in highlighting the possibilities of NIL and the opportunity for men's basketball players - like their women's counterparts already do so well — to showcase their personalities on social media.
A TikTok sensation with dancing prowess, a passion for nail polish and a sense of humor, McCain's authentic and unique personal brand differentiated him amongst the rest of college basketball. It's no surprise that his NIL dominance in high school and college has translated to the NBA, where — although sidelined with a season-ending injury — he quickly emerged as one the league's brightest stars.
Ahead of the NCAA Tournament, NIL Daily On SI connected with McCain to talk NIL, March Madness and predictions for his alma mater.
It's been a year since your Elite Eight run at Duke — what are your best memories of March Madness?
“My favorite memory by far is beating Houston to go to the Elite Eight and just being in the locker room just happy as ever with my teammates celebrating knowing our hard work has paid off.”
How do you think your alma mater will fare in this year’s NCAA Tournament?
“The 2025 NCAA National Champs are the Duke Blue Devils!”
How did NIL prepare you for the marketing world of the NBA?
“I think it prepared me perfectly because I am so used to it by now. I’ve done it since high school and now being in the NBA it has made everything so easy because I know what to expect. Crazy to think how nervous I was for my first ad and now able to do efficiently and easily.”
You signed with Recover 180 ahead of March Madness last year. How have you continued to work with them in the NBA?
“During the pre-draft process it was the best time, always have looked forward to it and to come back to a fridge full of Recover 180 for me and my friends made my days. Whenever I needed some extra electrolytes, I knew where to go. Throughout my time in the league, I’ve taken it on the road, got it stocked in my fridge at home.”
McCain's alma mater — the No. 1 seeded Duke Blue Devils — next faces No. 9 Baylor in the NCAA Tournament second round on Sunday.