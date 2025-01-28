Former Heisman Winner Argues NIL Opens Lanes for New College Football Champions
The Ohio State Buckeyes had four days to enjoy their national championship win before NIL troubles permeated the program, as is the case across college football.
Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith turned down a reported $4.5 million deal in the transfer portal, electing to remain on either a roster known for its retention and development or for its wealth, depending on who you ask.
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton views most decisions made by athletes under the lens of NIL money but had a favorable take on its impact on the college football landscape.
Newton discussed the state of college sports and the opportunities NIL opens for more college football championship contenders on his 4th and 1 podcast on Saturday.
"Instead of Georgia being the only dominant team, the Alabamas being the only dominant team, the Ohio States being the only dominant team, NIL changes that,” Newton said. “Now, it's whoever is going to offer the most.”
Newton discussed a conversation he had with Ryan Clark about the days where programs had true depth, pointing to the loaded Alabama Crimson Tide running back rooms that featured Eddie Lacy, Derrick Henry, and Alvin Kamara.
“Gone are the days where we see college football teams having the depth they once did,” Newton said. “The program was what they were committing to. Nowadays, it's the money. Why would I wait behind a player, even though I know it's my time [of waiting], but I can go make just as much, if not more, elsewhere? To not only get more money but also get more playing time to develop, because there's nothing better than actual reps.”
Newton focused his comments on NIL deals leading player decisions, and that's undeniable. However, he touches on what matters to a lot of players: game reps.
He no longer believes that programs can be aggressive in acquiring players solely through recruitment—they must be the most competitive bidders.
“The greatest recruitment tactic is being able to say, ‘Whatever they're going to pay you, we will double it,” Newton said. “That's the biggest flex. Coaches have never been able to say that. Before it was, well, we have ten first-round quarterbacks; you come here, we’re going to develop the hell out of you. It changes your dynamic as a football player and to take care of your mama forever.”
His remarks are undoubtedly accurate in highlighting the distinct nature of recruiting in the NIL era. In most professional settings, no one would turn down a raise that doubled their salary in a comparable environment. It's the environment part that appears to be lost in the plot of his overall points on NIL deals.
Before making the above recruiting remarks, he explicitly detailed how live game reps made him better. Newton spoke of his recognition of under and over fronts, fire zones, and strong safety blitzes, saying that you can be taught all that in a classroom, but nothing compares to live reps.
Most of the NIL deals that would make a player leave a program would imply increased or comparable playing time. However, these could be unfulfillable promises made by the team; a change in position coach could potentially worsen the player's situation; and the grass may not be much greener.
Returning to the Smith scenario, he arguably serves as an example of why development and team fit should come first.
That's what led the Buckeyes through a 12-team college football playoff gauntlet, right? Despite using the majority of their $20 million dollar funds to keep starters cultivated since high school, Ohio State was given little credit at all outside of expenditures and incorrectly focused on paying for a championship roster in the transfer portal.
Newton has a sage point, however, in that many players will indeed take the higher offer. It's life-changing for not just the athletes but their families. Smith likely would've stood to make more money testing his opportunity in the market.
While NIL deals are a top priority among college athletes, the Ohio States have an advantage if they can build a program that truly develops and puts players on the field to succeed and win national championships.