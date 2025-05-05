Name Image Likeness

Former Heisman Winner Gives Interesting Advice to College Athletes about NIL

When it comes to deciding between NIL earnings and going pro, this former Heisman Trophy winner has some interesting advice to give.

Feb 7, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Cam Newton on Radio Row at the Super Bowl LIX media center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NIL has altered just about every aspect of college athletics, but one area that doesn't get as much attention is how athletes are beginning postpone turning pro in order to secure greater NIL deals by staying in college an extra year.

This has become a very big topic of discussion in and around college sports, especially when it comes to big time college football. Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was at the center of this discussion recently, as he decided to turn down what would have been a very lucrative NIL package for 2025 in order to enter the NFL Draft early.

Ewers would ultimately go on to be selected in the seventh round by the Miami Dolphins, which left many onlookers puzzled as to why he would decide to take what's certainly a massive pay decrease by entering the draft early.

Former Heisman Trophy winner and Auburn Tigers' legend Cam Newton was asked his opinion on the situation during a recent episode of his 4th and 1 podcast, and he some rather interesting things to say on the matter.

"I've said it time and time again, NIL was just supposed to be a tool for athletes in college to have a comfortble experience in college," Newton said. "This is not forever money. NIL money will never compare to what the NFL money is. We are so miseducated about what NIL money is guaranteed and what's not."

Newton has always been very outspoken on his views surrounding NIL, and how it is effecting college football. For him, it's all about looking out for what's in the best interest of the athletes. In his view that, means taking your chances in the NFL draft, and getting to that coveted second contract.

"Anybody will tell you that the real generational money comes in your second NFL contract," Newton continued. "That's not going to be given to you, but if you earn the right to get your second contract then that's when the real comfort comes."

As a former NFL MVP and first overall draft pick, Newton certainly has the credentials and experience to back up what he is saying. That being said, it's hard to imagine many athletes deciding to forgo substantial NIL pay days just to enter the draft early and potentially fall into the later rounds.

It's just become part of the ever growing influence that NIL has on college sports, and for athletes it's something that each individual will have to weigh on his or her own moving forward.

