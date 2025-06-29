Former Heisman winner makes clear demand after Wisconsin sues Miami for tampering
The chaotic nature of the transfer portal and NIL space has reached a boiling point, and that is no surprise to former Alabama running back Mark Ingram II.
College football leaders, including a large number of head coaches, have spoken out against tampering within the transfer portal. While against NCAA rules, the governing entity has failed to crack down on the violation that is believed to be prevalent across the country.
Now, the issue has found its way into the court system, as Wisconsin and its NIL collective filed suit against Miami on June 20 for alleged "tortious interference" with former Badgers defensive back Xavier Lucas.
Lucas had signed a revenue share contract agreement to remain at Wisconsin for his sophomore season before unexpectedly entering the transfer portal and signing with Miami, according to the suit. The Hurricanes are accused of knowing about that contract while illegally contacting Lucas.
It remains to be seen what will come out of the first-of-its-kind lawsuit. But, according to Ingram, situations like this will continue to happen if rules new aren't established.
"I just don't understand, like, what are we supposed to do?" Ingram said on "The Triple Option."
The former Heisman Trophy winner and three-time Pro Bowler compared the Wisconsin-Miami suit to the transfer debacle surrounding Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.
The former five-star spent his true freshman season under Nick Saban before his retirement in 2024, prompting Proctor to transfer to his home-state Iowa Hawkeyes. However, after taking NIL money from unaffiliated Iowa sponsors, Proctor transferred back to Alabama nearly four months later.
Proctor went on to start 11 games for the Crimson Tide in 2024, earning second-team All-SEC honors from the league's coaches.
"So he takes the NIL money from Iowa, comes back to Alabama, and I'm happy he's at Alabama because he is a huge player and a huge part of what were going to have this year," he continued. "But what's the difference? ... I just don't know. Until you put rules in place that punish the teams that do it, or punish the individual that does it, this stuff is going to continue to happen."
Ingram went on to side with Wisconsin, as the Badgers fight with Miami for compensation over Lucas' unfulfilled contract.
"So I agree with Wisconsin," Ingram said. "They should be getting whatever they are compensated. Whatever they gave the player, they should get it back (from Miami)."
Although the lawsuit is ongoing, Lucas is expected to be fully eligible to play for the Hurricanes this fall and will make his Miami debut in the season opener against Notre Dame at home on Aug. 31.