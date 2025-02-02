Former Miami Hurricanes Quarterback Begins Production On Documentary Series
Former University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward had a season which can only be described as a fairy-tale. His season and story book career are now being encapsulated in a 10-part docuseries about his career.
The docuseries will detail Ward's rise from a zero-star recruit coming out of high school. He started at the University of Incarnate Word in Texas, before transferring to Washington State University, where he made a name for himself.
He entered his name in the 2024 NFL Draft, but never retained an agent. He then withdrew his name from the draft after receiving a lower grade than he wanted from scouts, and transferred to Miami where he set the college football scene ablaze.
Ward would have been no better than the sixth best quarterback in last season's draft, which would have put him in the third day of the draft. He is now fighting with Shedeur Sanders of the University of Colorado for the top spot in this year's class.
Ward has accumulated millions of dollars in NIL money since enrolling at Miami. He has deals with New Era, Adidas, Bose, EA Sports, Panini America and C4 Energy among others. He reportedly made in excess of $2 million his senior year.
Ward even has a deal with Giorgio Armani to endorse one of its fragrances.
He led the country in passing yards and touchdowns in 2024 while finishing fifth in Heisman Trophy balloting. Scouts are drooling over his accuracy and ability to extend plays.
The Tennessee Titans have the first pick of the draft and are in the market to draft a starting quarterback.
Ward, who will more than likely be a top-three pick in this spring's NFL Draft, is currently training for the NFL Scouting Combine. He is also working on filming of his documentary series entitled "Zero Star."
“Being overlooked, in my shoes it was a blessing and a curse. The blessing part is that you have nothing to lose,” Ward says in “Zero Star.”.
Each episode will last less than an hour. However, the premiere, will be upward of 90 minutes. Firebrand Media, the production company of "Zero Star" is still looking for players to be cast in various roles of the remaining nine episodes of the series.
Ward is signed under Firebrand’s Fifteen58 Sports Management vertical.
Patrice Ward, the quarterback's mother, released a statement through Firebrand where she said her son never lost faith in his abilities and never gave up. She also said she was glad the world will get to see Ward's rise to greatness.
Director Alec Griffen Roth said it was an absolute honor to document the rise of Ward and present it to the world.
“It’s an amazing honor to direct this documentary," Roth told Variety magazine. "Cam’s story captures what we love about cinema and real life, the underdog, the hero’s epic.”
Ward will work on filming the balance of the episoldes while getting ready for the Combine and Miami's Pro Day in March.