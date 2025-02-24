Former Michigan Star Gives Heartwarming Response About His Favorite NIL Purchase
With Name, Image and Likeness dominating the headlines when it comes to collegiate sports, it seems like a new story pops up every day about what an athlete received from a school, their collective or different businesses around the country.
From luxury cars to private jets to even customized jewelry, this is the best time for college athletes to capitalize on their notoriety.
However, it should also be remembered that this is lifechanging money for many of the people who receive these funds, and that can go a long way for individuals and families who get compensated for their excellence in their given sport.
That certainly was the case for former Michigan Wolverines star running back Donovan Edwards.
In an interview with social media company Chat.us.up that was posted on Instagram, he was asked at the Senior Bowl what his favorite NIL purchase was.
He had a heartwarming answer when he said he used some of his NIL funds to repair his dog's torn ACL that was suffered at the dog park.
"I don't have a favorite thing, but, you know, just taking care of my responsibilities. My dog tore her doggy ACL at the dog park. So I had to pay so much money for that...," he said.
Edwards had an NIL valuation of $124K by On3 with multiple confirmed NIL deals with companies like Celsius, Essentia Water, Powerade, Raisin' Canes and others.
He was also on the cover of the revamped EA Sports College Football 25 video game.
Now, after four years at Michigan where he amassed over 2,200 yards rushing, added almost 800 more receiving with 23 total touchdowns, he has his sights set on the NFL.
These are the types of stories that don't get too much attention.
The flashy cars and other lavish things that come from NIL funds often garner headlines, but it's good to remember that student-athletes also have responsibilities they have to take care of, something that is helped by being compensated for their performance in their respective sports.