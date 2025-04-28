Former Michigan Tight End Signs Vuori Apparel Deal During NFL Draft
It was a life-changing past week for former Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, who not only has a new team, but now a new apparel sponsor.
The Chicago Bears made him the first tight end off the board with the No. 10 selection, and Southern California-based performance apparel brand, Vuori, added Loveland to their growing list of athlete partners.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound tight end is set to be former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 pick Caleb Williams' new offensive weapon in the Windy City while also joining college football's top signal caller on Vuori's ambassador roster.
The widely popular brand recently signed Texas quarterback Arch Manning to their NIL team, a roster that also includes LSU gymnast and industry trailblazer Livvy Dunne.
According to Vuori, they will spotlight Loveland in upcoming campaigns, showcasing how the their performance-driven apparel fits seamlessly into his routine, from training and recovery to game-day travel and everyday comfort.
Prior to the NFL draft, the former College Football Playoff national champion visited Vuori's headquarters to meet his new brand partner and talk about the future on and off the field.
"This moment means a lot for sure," Loveland shared with Vuori. "Being with friends and family, this is something we have all talked about for a long time and it’s something I’ve been dreaming about my whole life. So now to see it all happening is pretty crazy. I think it’s important to keep your head down, stay humble, and let God do his thing."
The All-American and Mackey Award finalist hauled in 117 receptions for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns in his Michigan career.
Off the field, his past brand partnerships included the likes of Wolverine Boots, Buffalo Wild Wings and Wonderful Pistachios, among others.
After a disappointing 8-5 season in 2024, Loveland's alma mater looks to bounce back as they kick off 2025 at home on Aug. 30 against New Mexico.