Former NBAPA President Pens Lengthy Objection To House v. NCAA Settlement
Michele Roberts, former executive director of the NBA Players Association, has entered the fight against the House v. NCAA settlement with a blistering objection.
In a letter to U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken, she directly aims at what she sees as yet another scheme designed to keep college athletes powerless while the NCAA and its stakeholders maintain financial control.
The crux of Roberts’ argument is that the settlement fails to address the inequities it claims to fix. Rather than granting athletes true economic freedom, it simply replaces one restrictive system with another, imposing an artificial cap on what schools can pay players while ensuring the NCAA and its member institutions maintain control over athlete compensation.
By setting a $20.5 million limit on NIL payments, the settlement effectively acts as a salary cap, preventing schools from competing for talent based on market value.
Instead of allowing athletes to negotiate freely for their worth, the agreement fixes compensation at an arbitrary number without their input, reinforcing the same structural imbalance that has long defined college sports.
Roberts is particularly critical of the fact that the athletes themselves were not given a seat at the table during the settlement’s negotiation process. She argues that this exclusion is part of a long-running pattern in which those in power dictate terms to athletes without their direct involvement.
She contrasts this approach with the collective bargaining processes in professional sports, where players have direct representation in negotiating their compensation structures.
By failing to include athletes in the discussion, she asserts that the settlement does nothing to shift the balance of power in college athletics. Without formalized representation, athletes are again left to accept the terms handed to them, with no leverage to advocate for themselves.
"Brantmeier demonstrates that the NCAA is already using the settlement and will continue using it 'as a defense to antitrust liability...in [cases] brought by a future plaintiff seeking to achieve more fulsome protections for the free market opportunities of student-athletes than the [settlement] affords. The risk that defendants will attempt to use a private, negotiated settlement as a shield in future litigation underscores the importance of determining carefully whether it is fair and adequate.” Roberts stated in her letter.
Beyond the structural exclusion of athletes, Roberts highlights how the settlement could create legal vulnerabilities, particularly in its potential conflict with Title IX.
Because the bulk of the revenue-sharing money will be directed toward football and men’s basketball players—since those sports generate the most revenue—female athletes and those in non-revenue sports are at risk of being left behind.
Roberts warns that the settlement provides no clear framework to ensure equitable distribution of funds across men’s and women’s sports, opening the door for future gender equity lawsuits.
She is also concerned that roster limits and eliminating traditional scholarship caps could disproportionately harm Olympic athletes. The new structure could create an environment where schools are forced to make difficult financial decisions, cutting roster spots for non-revenue athletes in favor of prioritizing revenue-generating sports.
In her view, this would not only widen the gender pay gap in college athletics but also eliminate opportunities for athletes who do not fit neatly into the NCAA’s profit-driven model.
Another critical issue Roberts raises is the arbitration process for settlements, which she argues places unnecessary restrictions on athletes’ ability to challenge decisions about their compensation.
Rather than offering a transparent and athlete-friendly avenue for resolving disputes, the settlement structures arbitration to shield schools and the NCAA from accountability.
The settlement effectively prevents athletes from advocating for themselves meaningfully, limiting their ability to push for fairer compensation or challenge unjust rulings.
"Brantmeier demonstrates that the NCAA is already using the settlement and will continue using it 'as a defense to antitrust liability...in [cases] brought by a future plaintiff seeking to achieve more fulsome protections for the free market opportunities of student-athletes than the [settlement] affords. The risk that defendants will attempt to use a private, negotiated settlement as a shield in future litigation underscores the importance of determining carefully whether it is fair and adequate.” Roberts stated in her letter.
In addition to the structural and legal issues, Roberts draws attention to the financial motivations behind the settlement.
She points out that nearly $700 million is set to go toward legal fees for the attorneys representing the athletes. This staggering sum raises serious concerns about whether the deal was negotiated in good faith. The amount earmarked for attorneys far exceeds what many athletes will receive, leading Roberts to suggest that the settlement was crafted more to guarantee financial windfalls for lawyers than to ensure long-term fairness for college athletes.
Roberts calls Judge Wilken to reconsider whether the settlement is fair and adequate for college athletes. She urges the court to reject a deal that locks in another rigid, NCAA-approved compensation structure while limiting players' ability to negotiate for themselves.
Instead of preserving an arbitrary cap system, she advocates for a model allowing athletes to have direct representation in their compensation negotiations, whether through collective bargaining, open-market agreements, or other means that do not rely on predetermined caps.
The April 7 approval hearing is looming, and Roberts’ objection adds to the growing dissent against the House settlement.
As more prominent voices join the fight, the question remains: will this be when the NCAA’s grip on athlete compensation finally begins to break, or is it just another chapter in the long history of the NCAA dictating terms while athletes are left out of the room?