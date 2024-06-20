Former NIL Star Cameron Brink Tears ACL in WNBA Game
Name, Image, and Likeness has allowed athletes to use their platform, social media presence, and performance in their respective sports to cash in and get paid as amateurs.
For the longest time this wasn't allowed, but after the NCAA overturned their previous rule that barred student-athletes from being financially compensated, a whole new set of possibilities have opened for players across multiple sports.
Women's basketball is one that has directly been affected in a positive manner.
The audience for that sport at the collegiate and professional levels have skyrocketed, and many of the top players have started to benefit in a financial fashion because of it.
When Cameron Brink was at Stanford, she was one who took advantage of her talents on the court and social media presence to partner with brands and sign NIL deals.
On3's tracker had her with over 20 while she was playing college basketball, including becoming the first women's basketball player signed by New Balance where she is expected work with the footwear and apparel design teams to influence their future products.
She had an NIL valuation of roughly $200,000 while at Stanford.
Brink was selected No. 2 overall in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks, furthering her popularity and social media reach where she now boasts 1.2 million followers on Instagram.
As part of this extremely popular draft class that features Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and more, the 6-foot-4 forward was putting together a solid rookie season with 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in 22 minutes a contest.
Unfortunately, the star will miss the remainder of the WNBA season after tearing her ACL on Tuesday.
Brink was also scheduled to play as part of Team USA's 3x3 women's basketball team in the Paris Olympics this summer, which she will also have to miss because of this injury.