Former NIL Superstar Shedeur Sanders Shockingly Falls to Day 3 of NFL Draft
One of the major storylines coming into the 2025 NFL draft was where Shedeur Sanders was going to be selected.
The projected first-round pick is the son of football legend Deion Sanders, who is now the head coach at Colorado and coached Shedeur following both of their departures from Jackson State.
Both Sanders played a major part in the turnaround of the Colorado football program, going from not having a winning season since 2016 and finishing with a 1-11 record during the 2022 campaign before they arrived, to having a 13-12 overall record in the two years since and finishing 2024 at 9-4.
Naturally, the notoriety that came with the Sanders brand resulted in Shedeur cashing in during the NIL era of college athletics.
As one of the most notable faces in the sport, the star quarterback was a top NIL earner, sitting with a valuation that was at $4.7 million -- the most of any college athlete at the time, according to On3. He had signed deals with companies like Gatorade, Beats by Dre, Google, KFC and Mercedes Benz.
And after putting up 7,364 yards passing on a 71.8% completion percentage with 64 touchdowns and only 13 interception across his two seasons at Colorado, including leading the Big 12 Conference in passing yards, touchdowns and completion percentage last year, he was expected to be one of the first two quarterbacks taken in the draft.
That has not come to fruition.
Sanders fell out of the first round that took place on Thursday.
That was surprising considering where he had been projected to be taken across just about every mock draft, but the expectation was he'd be an early selection in the second round that got underway on Friday.
That didn't happen, either.
Sanders went unselected in Day 2 of the NFL draft, a shocking development that has created one of the most unprecedented falls in the history of this event.
Five quarterbacks have been taken above him -- Cam Ward at No. 1 overall, Jaxson Dart at No. 25, Tyler Shough in the second round and Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel in the third round.
Because of that, it's hard to predict when or where he'll be selected -- if at all at this point -- on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft.