Former Tennessee Volunteers QB, NIL Superstar Officially Commits to UCLA Bruins
The ex-Tennessee Volunteers superstar quarterback has officially found his new school, committing to the UCLA Bruins out of the transfer portal.
Nico Iamaleava has officially committed to the Bruins after a couple of days of speculation.
The Volume founder Colin Cowherd had reported the news a few days before, but it took a few days before it became official with a report from Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.
Iamaleava's departure of the Volunteers had become one of the most popular college football recruiting stories over the last couple of years.
The 20-year-old had left Tennessee after reportedly being upset with his NIL money and requesting a raise. He had been seeking $4 million, which was up from his current $2.2 million deal.
Instead of reaching an agreement, the two parted ways and Iamaleava had to find a new school. It is unknown how much he will now be making with UCLA.
The California native was the second overall passer in the 2023 class, behind just Arch Manning.
After not playing much in his first season with the team, he finally got the chance to shine as a sophomore.
He completed 63.8% of his passes for 2,616 yards with 19 touchdowns to five interceptions. It is clear that the talent is there with him, as it comes in flashes, but perhaps he just needs a new environment.
The family of Iamaleava had insisted that the departure from the Volunteers had been because of the direction the offense was going in.
That does have at least some truth to it as he will now get the chance to play under first year Bruins play caller Tino Sunseri.