Name Image Likeness

Former Tennessee Volunteers QB, NIL Superstar Officially Commits to UCLA Bruins

The former superstar Tennessee Volunteers quarterback has officially committed to the UCLA Bruins.

Dylan Sanders

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) walks off the field after the win over Kentucky after an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) walks off the field after the win over Kentucky after an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The ex-Tennessee Volunteers superstar quarterback has officially found his new school, committing to the UCLA Bruins out of the transfer portal.

Nico Iamaleava has officially committed to the Bruins after a couple of days of speculation.

The Volume founder Colin Cowherd had reported the news a few days before, but it took a few days before it became official with a report from Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.

Iamaleava's departure of the Volunteers had become one of the most popular college football recruiting stories over the last couple of years.

The 20-year-old had left Tennessee after reportedly being upset with his NIL money and requesting a raise. He had been seeking $4 million, which was up from his current $2.2 million deal.

Instead of reaching an agreement, the two parted ways and Iamaleava had to find a new school. It is unknown how much he will now be making with UCLA.

The California native was the second overall passer in the 2023 class, behind just Arch Manning.

After not playing much in his first season with the team, he finally got the chance to shine as a sophomore.

He completed 63.8% of his passes for 2,616 yards with 19 touchdowns to five interceptions. It is clear that the talent is there with him, as it comes in flashes, but perhaps he just needs a new environment.

The family of Iamaleava had insisted that the departure from the Volunteers had been because of the direction the offense was going in.

That does have at least some truth to it as he will now get the chance to play under first year Bruins play caller Tino Sunseri.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/NIL News