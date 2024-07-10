Former Texas Longhorns and NFL Star Discusses NIL, Cannabis, More
Ricky Williams is well known for being a former Texas Longhorns star running back and finding major success at the NFL level as well.
He was known for his aggressive running style and making plays. Now that he has retired, he has been a very big supporter of cannabis.
Back during his senior year at Texas, Williams got off to a slow start to the season in 1998. He was going through a breakup at the time and was struggling with life.
A friend of his offered him cannabis, and after he took a hit from his friends bong, he realized the benefits he could see from using it. His mind cleared and he was able to begin processing turning his performance around.
Following that experience Williams was able to find success. He rushed for more than 300 yards in each of the next two weeks.
"I was right back in the Heisman race, broke a bunch of records and the rest is history," he told Eric Prisbell of On3.
Williams opened up about the usage of pain and sleeping meds, and believes cannabis is the better way to go for athletes.
"It's common in college and the NFL after a rough game for the trainer to walk down the middle aisle of the airplane with the Ambien and the Vicodin. To me, cannabis for a lot of guys makes more sense because it solves the sleep problem, helps with the pain problem, and you wake up the next day refreshed and ready to go."
He also opened up on his advice for how to use it and his goal with his cannabis company, Highsman.
"I wouldn't recommend. I'd have a conversation with them because my sense is most of them already are using. When you take away the horrific punishments, it just makes common sense to use it as opposed to using pharmaceuticals to treat the same things."
Switching topics, Williams opened up about the NIL market. He believes he would have made a killing off of the NIL deals that are being handed out today back when he was playing.
"I would have cashed in. I would have made the price go way up to get me to come back."
Williams went on to share a concern he has about the NIL marketplace and doesn't want the players to be viewed as employees.
"My fear is, with NIL, who cares about an education – that would have been my attitude when I was in school. If we're going to take it this far, let's just call it professional sports and don't even make the kids go to school."
There is no question that Williams would have been an NIL star. He had the performance on the field and the personality off of it.
As the NCAA continues to tinker with NIL rules and how it works, players like Williams voicing their concerns are important.