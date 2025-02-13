Former TikTok Sensation Anna Frey Lands Third NIL Deal as She Paves Her Tennis Career
In the digital age, fame can come with just the click of a button.
That was certainly the case a year ago for Anna Frey, a high school tennis standout from Farmington, Utah, who became an overnight TikTok sensation due to her resemblance to Brock Purdy in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVIII.
Her 831,000 Instagram followers and over 2 million TikTok followers has increased her following and endorsements.
Frey became an instant hit – even receiving an invite to the 2024 Super Bowl.
Now, the teenager is back in the spotlight once again, though this time, it’s not related to social media.
After signing NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals with FILA and HEAD USA this past November, the 17-year-old high school junior inked her third NIL deal this past Sunday with Nerds.
Despite not yet stepping foot onto a college campus, Frey’s tennis career looks far more promising than her social media use.
She has already paved her way on the list of most valued NIL women athletes alongside LSU’s Livvy Dunne and the Cavinder Twins.
The five-star blue chip prospect, who committed to North Carolina in late January, has already made a name for herself among the professional ranks of women’s tennis after defeating then-world No. 108 Tamara Korpatsch at The Tennis in the Land Tournament in Cleveland, Ohio this past August.
After her impressive victory at a tournament just three levels below a Grand Slam event, Anna now holds a WTA ranking of 824. As she continues to make strides both on the court and on social media, she hopes to inspire young girls to get into tennis and chase their own dreams in the sport.
Frey boasts an eye-popping $681,000 NIL valuation, per On3.
She ranks No. 1 in women’s high school tennis and No. 10 in the Women’s NIL 100.
After announcing her commitment to North Carolina earlier this month, Frey has now joined Udo Cam, a tech company in Utah.
She’s become a partner and part-owner of the company.
As part of her deal, which is worth six figures, she’ll get some company shares, royalties, and cash. This gives her a chance to be involved in the company’s future growth and make money as it does well.