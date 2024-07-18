Former Top NIL Earner Caitlin Clark Breaks WNBA Single Game Assists Record
Caitlin Clark was once arguably the most decorated college athlete in history. She broke the NCAA's all-time scoring record, a true indication of the type of player she was at Iowa.
Clark was drafted by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and has grown the WNBA game in ways that players and fans once hoped for.
Not only did Clark have an incredible college career, but she also paved the way for future student-athletes to earn a lot of money in women's basketball.
As a rookie, the 22-year-old has done just as much as anyone with realistic expectations could've hoped for. While she dominated the college game, these are professionals and the best women players in the world that she's now going up against.
However, Clark has still impressed in a big way, averaging 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 1.5 steals.
And what she did on Wednesday night in the Fever's game against the Dallas Wings will go down in the history books. Clark broke the WNBA's single-game assists record, dropping 19 dimes.
She added 24 points for good measure, too.
Clark's success in college has translated to the WNBA, and it should only continue as she becomes more familiar with professional competition.
Off the court, many of the same companies she had NIL deals with continue to partner with her.
There might not be a more marketable athlete in the world over the past few years, so it doesn't come as a surprise that she's continuing to find success outside of the NIL space.