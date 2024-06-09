Former Top NIL Earner Caitlin Clark Reacts to Team USA Snub
Caitlin Clark, someone who completely changed the game in the NIL space, was recently left off the Team USA Olympic roster. The decision came as a surprise as Clark has helped grow the women's game to new heights.
Her storied career was the focus of the sports world over the past few years at Iowa, breaking records like never before. She became the Division 1 career scoring leader, set the NCAA single-season record for three-pointers, and became the first Division 1 women's player to score at least 1,000 points in two different seasons.
While she didn't win a National Championship, Clark accomplished just about everything else.
And on the way to breaking records, she helped grow the audience of the women's game. Whether it was young females looking up to her, basketball fans finally starting to watch the women's game that was already growing, and many more factors, she's been a major catalyst.
Just as every rookie in the WNBA does, Clark has had some struggles.
She's still playing at a high level, but this should be the floor for how good she'll be one day. She's currently averaging 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.
Given all of the attention surrounding her and what she can do on the court, it came as somewhat of a surprise when she wasn't selected for the USA Team.
Christie Sides, the Indiana Fever head coach, told reporters that Clark said "Hey coach, they woke a monster" when telling her she didn't make the team.
Clark added that "it's the toughest team to make" but that she was excited for the women who were selected.
She's kept a professional outlook on everything, which can't be the easiest thing considering some of the comments other players have made about her.
Clark, since college, has dealt with remarks from other players, coaches, and fans.
But, she's kept her head down and hasn't gotten distracted by the noise.
In her college career, Clark had as impressive of an NIL lineup as anyone in this new era. She partnered with essentially every big brand in the world and continues to do so in her WNBA career.
She'll focus on this season with the Fever and look to make the team in 2028.