Four of the Top Five NIL Athletes Within the State of Texas Are Longhorns
It pays to be an athlete at the University of Texas.
That much is displayed in the Dallas Observer's list of the top-ten highest paid NIL athletes in the state of Texas. Despite the size of the Texas A&M brand as well as SMU's deep pockets not to mention the success on the basketball court of both Baylor and Houston, when it comes down to it, the burnt orange still rules the state in terms of brand value and as a result, what their athletes are making in NIL.
With the state now having seven Power Four programs within its borders due to conference re-alignment this season, a more equal distribution of wealth may have been expected. Nonetheless, each of the top-four, four of the top-five, and six of the top-ten athletes on the list are Longhorns.
To no one's surprise, the top two on the list are Texas quarterbacks Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers. As two of the top-five highest paid athletes in college sports overall with valuations of $3.1 million and $2.2 million respectively, the Longhorn quarterback room combines for what is by far the most expensive position group in the entire nation.
After Manning and Ewers, it's a bit of a surprise to see Texas star left tackle Kelvin Banks come in at No. 3 with an approximated valuation of just under $1 million. While Banks is phenomenal and likely to be a first-round selection in the NFL Draft, you simply don't often hear about the brand appeal of an offensive lineman.
Coming in at No. 4 is another eyebrow raiser in Longhorns track star Sam Hurley who sits just behind Banks at $941k. With millions of followers across his various social media channels, Hurley is the only track athlete in On3's NIL 100, coming in at No. 41.
Finally the No. 5 slot brings a non-Longhorn in Houston Cougars basketball star L.J. Cryer with a valuation of roughly $769k. Ironically, Cryer arrived to Houston via transfer from Baylor, a move that likely raised his earning potential. Rounding out the top-ten are Longhorns transfer wide receiver Isaiah Bond at No. 6 ($763k), Texas A&M transfer pass rusher Nic Scourton at No. 7 ($729k), Longhorns freshman offensive lineman Brandon Baker at No. 8 ($650k), Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks at No. 9 ($621k), and Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman at No. 10 ($571k).
It's not to say that you can't earn tremendously at other schools in Texas, but there seems to be no question who the big dog is in the state with regards to NIL.