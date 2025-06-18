French league President accuses the NCAA of ‘looting’ talent with massive NIL deals
NIL deals are running rampant in the world of college sports.
As it turns out, the interest is expanding overseas as universities target international players to come to their schools and play for their respective teams.
Duke's Dame Sarr and North Carolina's Luka Bogavac are a couple of notable international players who are heading to the mainland to play at some of the top programs in college basketball.
As a result, Philippe Ausseur, the President of France's National Basketball League, is not happy with universities making a run at international stars, per French reporter Yann Ohnana.
"Given the number of players approached, about fifteen of whom have signed up, we can call it looting. The colleges are casting their net wide, even in Pro B, and are dispossessing us of a certain number of our key players without us being able to react," Ausseur said.
He also mentioned that the league has been aware of this trend, but the biggest shock was the massive amount in the reported deals.
"What took us by surprise were the amounts. We were expecting big contracts worth $350,000, but it's $2 million...We were expecting half a dozen players to be approached, but it's more than triple that...We've heard of agents trying to get clubs to sign certificates to demonstrate that their players are still amateurs. The situation remains unclear," Ausseur said.
Ilias Kamardine is one French hoops star who decided to go and play for Ole Miss despite being a star in France.
With NIL expanding every year, it will become more and more difficult for other leagues to keep their players, especially with the cash flow they can receive and the exposure of playing at the college level.