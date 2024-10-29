Freshman Star Shows Off NIL Partnership After Win This Weekend
In this modern age of college football, you never know when a NIL deal may be revealed on social media.
After the Alabama Crimson Tide took down the Missouri Tigers this past weekend, freshmen star wide receiver Ryan Williams posted his newest partnership on his social media pages.
The deal is with Uber Eats, a popular company in the meal delivery space. Williams posted next to some wings from Wingstop that were presumedly delivered by Uber Eats.
”@ubereats@wingstop hits different after a win,” the Instagram post said. "On to the next #ubereatspartner”
The post comes after Alabama dismantled the Missouri Tigers. 34-0 this past weekend. In the game, Williams hauled in five receptions for 53 yards. After the win, Alabama came in as the 14th-ranked team in the country in this week's polls. Missouri dropped to 25.
Williams has been one of the most electric players in all of college football. The freshman wide receiver has exploded onto the scene even after enrolling in college and graduating high school a year early.
The freshman playmaker made one of the biggest plays of the season to help give Alabama the win over the Georgia Bulldogs earlier this year. After jumping out to a massive lead, the Crimson Tide lost the lead in the fourth quarter. Williams helped his team get the lead back thanks to a 75-yard catch and run from quarterback Jalen Milroe.
Williams has caught 35 passes this season for 702 yards through the air. He's scored seven touchdowns.
Alabama is off this week on a bye week. They return to action by heading to LSU next weekend.