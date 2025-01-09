From the Lab to the Court: JLab’s New NIL Campaign Elevates Athletes
JLab, a trailblazer in personal technology and audio innovation, has once again raised the bar in the NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) space with the launch of From the Lab to the Court. This captivating new content series for the 2024–2025 college basketball season celebrates the individuality, drive, and passions of college basketball stars, seamlessly blending their lives on and off the court.
JLab’s roster of “Playmakers” for the basketball season includes some of the sport’s most exciting talents: Hailey Van Lith from the TCU Horned Frogs, Nolan Hickman from the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Karoline Striplin from the Indiana Hoosiers, and Johnelle Davis from the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The campaign offers fans an intimate look at their personal journeys, focusing on how their unique interests intertwine with their athletic careers. This series, the second installment in JLab’s NIL program following last year’s football-focused initiative, displays the brand’s commitment to supporting athletes as individuals.
“Joining forces with JLab is incredibly thrilling for me,” said Hailey Van Lith, a star player for TCU. “When I started exploring their collection, I was immediately drawn to all the vibrant styles and colors – it’s evident that they inject personality into their products. Music helps me find my focus before games, and JLab allows me to channel that energy in a way that resonates with my vibe. But what truly impressed me was their genuine interest in our lives beyond the court – they see us as individuals, not just as athletes. That balance is invaluable to me.”
“Our aim at JLab is to provide fans with an inside look at their favorite college basketball stars and demonstrate how our products enhance their lives on a daily basis,” said Terra Teat, JLab’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We are proud to equally feature our men’s and women’s athletes in this campaign and are eager to champion them, their dedication, and the spirit of JLab all in one initiative.”
With 58 athletes from 17 Division 1 schools already part of JLab’s expansive NIL program, From the Lab to the Court is only the latest example of the brand’s forward-thinking approach. Beyond basketball, the program spans football, volleyball, baseball, and more, showcasing JLab’s versatility and commitment to elevating college sports.
The campaign officially launched yesterday, inviting fans to follow the journeys of these extraordinary athletes through JLab’s Instagram and TikTok channels. By blending technology, music, and sports culture, JLab has created a campaign that resonates far beyond the basketball court.