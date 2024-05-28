Future of College Athletics Under Congressional Spotlight at SEC Annual Meetings
During the SEC’s annual meetings this week, Commissioner Greg Sankey described a vision for federal intervention in college sports, advocating for “national standards” in a system he views as nationwide in scope.
Sankey’s remarks came amid discussions upon the implications of a recent settlement agreed upon by the Power 5 conferences and the NCAA to resolve three antitrust lawsuits. This settlement, according to Sankey, marks only the beginning of a transformative era for college sports, potentially leading to revenue-sharing models with athletes.
“Congress has an opportunity to leverage the settlement structure to craft legislation that solidifies the future of college athletics,” Sankey stated. He highlighted his frequent trips to Washington, D.C., this year as part of efforts to educate lawmakers about the necessities for legislative support in this domain.
Sankey described his increasing engagement with Congress, noting a shift from mere curiosity to a more substantial interest among lawmakers. However, he tempered expectations for immediate legislation, suggesting that the educational efforts might extend beyond the upcoming election, influenced by future political leadership dynamics.
He emphasized that while the settlement provides a roadmap for addressing various legal ambiguities in college sports, it does not resolve all issues, particularly the contentious debate over whether athletes should be considered employees.
Sankey firmly reiterated that no student-athlete has approached him with desires to be taxed or treated as a traditional employee, underscoring a preference to maintain the current status quo where athletes are not deemed employees.
Amidst this backdrop, NCAA President Charlie Baker has also been active in Washington, aiming to catalyze legislative progress. Despite numerous hearings and drafted bills, significant advancements have been limited, reflecting the complexities of enacting change in Congress during an election year.
Sankey also touched on additional topics to be addressed at the SEC meetings, such as equitable revenue distribution in compliance with Title IX. He proudly referenced the SEC’s recent success in women’s sports and the ongoing discussions about equitable treatment across all sports within the conference.
Controversially, the settlement has spurred discussions on capping team rosters, a measure that has alarmed some football coaches due to potential impacts on walk-on players. Sankey urged patience, indicating that thorough discussions are still to come.
Sankey also hinted at potential changes in NCAA rule enforcement and compliance with diverse state laws, reflecting a readiness to adapt to new regulatory landscapes. He also noted ongoing considerations about how to handle player availability reporting amid the rise of sports betting, stressing the need for careful management of sensitive information.