Gators Play a Key Role in LSU Offensive Tackle's Surprising NIL Deal
Although No. 8-ranked LSU doesn't face rival Florida until November 16, star offensive tackle Will Campbell is preparing for the Gator hunt via a new NIL partnership. In one of the most unique elements of a brand collaboration to date, Campbell showcases the best of Louisiana culture with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys.
One of the many Tiger athletes to partner with the law firm, Campbell joined members of the Gordon McKernan team for an alligator hunting excursion across the swamps of Lockport. Guided by local experts, Campbell and team caught four alligators, portending well for LSU's matchup with Florida next month.
In a YouTube video, the crew highlights multiple aspects of the hunt, combining action and humor while showcasing the experience of hunting in South Louisiana.
“When Will and I first connected, we discovered a shared passion for hunting and the outdoors,” said Gordon McKernan. “This [episode] was a great opportunity to bring that to life and to showcase a unique part of Louisiana culture.”
Campbell joins a LSU roster of Gordon McKernan athletes that includes teammate Garrett Nussmeier, basketball player Aalyah Del Rosario, track star Sean Burrell and National Championship-winning gymnasts such as Aleah Finnegan and Konnor McClain,
A three-year starter and two-time team captain, the 6'6" 320 lb. Campbell is one of top lineman in the country and earned 2023 First-Team All-SEC honors a season ago. He is poised to be a top NFL Draft selection in the Spring.
Campbell and LSU next face Arkansas on October 19 in Fayetteville.