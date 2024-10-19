Name Image Likeness

Gators Play a Key Role in LSU Offensive Tackle's Surprising NIL Deal

LSU's standout offensive tackle has secured an NIL deal that has him taking on gators in a way few would have predicted.

Michael Ehrlich

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) warms up before a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Although No. 8-ranked LSU doesn't face rival Florida until November 16, star offensive tackle Will Campbell is preparing for the Gator hunt via a new NIL partnership. In one of the most unique elements of a brand collaboration to date, Campbell showcases the best of Louisiana culture with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys.

One of the many Tiger athletes to partner with the law firm, Campbell joined members of the Gordon McKernan team for an alligator hunting excursion across the swamps of Lockport. Guided by local experts, Campbell and team caught four alligators, portending well for LSU's matchup with Florida next month.

In a YouTube video, the crew highlights multiple aspects of the hunt, combining action and humor while showcasing the experience of hunting in South Louisiana.

“When Will and I first connected, we discovered a shared passion for hunting and the outdoors,” said Gordon McKernan. “This [episode] was a great opportunity to bring that to life and to showcase a unique part of Louisiana culture.”

Campbell joins a LSU roster of Gordon McKernan athletes that includes teammate Garrett Nussmeier, basketball player Aalyah Del Rosario, track star Sean Burrell and National Championship-winning gymnasts such as Aleah Finnegan and Konnor McClain,

A three-year starter and two-time team captain, the 6'6" 320 lb. Campbell is one of top lineman in the country and earned 2023 First-Team All-SEC honors a season ago. He is poised to be a top NFL Draft selection in the Spring.

Campbell and LSU next face Arkansas on October 19 in Fayetteville.

Michael Ehrlich
MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

