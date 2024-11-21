Gen Z Content Platform Gains Arkansas Olympic Track Star as New Member
As a rare Olympian returning to college, Arkansas track and field star Rachel Glenn has the unique opportunity to leverage her recent experience on the world's largest sporting stage to continue to grow her NIL footprint.
From Paris back to Fayetteville, Glenn's personal and performance profile is now on another level. The Razorback high jumper has added a new partnership to her portfolio that will no doubt help her connect deeper with fans in the future.
Glenn has announced that she has joined Fanfix - the leading brand-safe content monetization platform designed for Gen Z creators - where she will connect directly with her most loyal fans and share a closer look into her daily life through original content. Her page on the platform officially launched on Thursday.
Through the platform, fans will have special access to Glenn and can engage with her directly through monthly subscriptions, direct messages, tips, unlocked content, live streams and more.
“I am so excited to announce that I am now on Fanfix," Glenn said. "You can expect to see a more personal side of me, including behind-the-scenes workout videos, what I’m eating, how I do my makeup, mini vlogs, and fashion inspo. I can’t wait to connect one-on-one with my fans, so hit me up in messages."
Prior to making her Olympics debut in Paris over the Summer, Glenn had quite the first half of 2024. In February, she set an indoor personal best of 1.90M and in March, she won the NCAA Indoor Championships with a personal best, championship record and collegiate best height of 2.00M, which was also good for third on the US all-time list.
Glenn is the second college athlete to join Fanfix, following LSU National Champion gymnast KJ Johnson. New York Knicks duo Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are on the platform via their Roommates podcast and pro soccer player Kaila Novak is also on Fanfix.
“Rachel’s record-breaking athletic accomplishments and authentic social content have generated a loyal fan base, and we are thrilled to welcome her to Fanfix where she can share more about her daily life with her fans,” said Fanfix Chief Marketing Officer Loren Piretra.
With more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, Glenn has previously collaborated with such brands as Gatorade, CELSIUS, Steve Madden and WWE, among others.
“From representing Team USA at the Paris Olympics to securing incredible NIL deals with SKIMS, Celsius, Raising Cane’s, and now Fanfix, Rachel’s excelling in every way," shared her agent Michaela Simon of NETWORK. "Beyond her athletic achievements, Rachel has a strong passion for creating engaging and authentic content off the field, which makes this new partnership a perfect fit for her.”
Glenn and the Razorbacks don't kick off their season until January, but in the meantime she will be continuing to connect with fans, build her audience and create unique social media content showcasing life as an Olympian / college student-athlete.