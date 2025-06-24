George Kittle questions undrafted rookie’s NFL draft decision after $700K NIL admission
NFL Draft decisions aren't what they used to be in light of the NIL era, and some players can make significantly more by staying in school.
Major programs are shelling out hundreds of thousands of dollars – sometimes millions – on a yearly basis to keep starters in the fold.
In response, players are forced to think from a business perspective when it comes to NFL declarations, which were previously anticipated moves for talented underclassmen. Another lofty NIL check is an enticing option for players who have remaining eligibility and might not have a promising draft projection.
That path is becoming more popular as athletes adjust to the new era. And it's one that San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle believes is too good to pass up.
Kittle, in an appearance on "Bussin' With The Boys," told a story regarding an unnamed 49ers undrafted free agent that chose to begin his pro career early despite making nearly $1 million in NIL payments in college.
"He goes, 'I made $30,000 signing bonus.' Like, woo, yeah, good for you, man" Kittle said. "And then he's like, 'I made $700,000 in NIL.' I was like, "God, man, why did you declare for the draft?" Play another year, man. Are you kidding me?"
The 49ers signed six undrafted free agents this offseason: running back Corey Kiner (Cincinnati), wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (Nebraska), offensive lineman Drew Moss (Colorado State), cornerback Jakob Robinson (BYU), linebacker Stone Blanton (Mississippi State) and defensive lineman Sebastian Valdez (Washington).
It's safe to expect that more and more draft-eligible players elect to return to school given the money involved. And NFL teams may end up benefiting from the increase in development of those players before they enter the professional ranks.