Georgia Bulldogs QB Carson Beck Received Bold NFL Prediction
Heading into the 2024 college football season, the Georgia Bulldogs are once again expected to be a top-notch National Championship contender. Carson Beck is a big reason for those expectations.
Beck has also become a top potential Heisman Trophy contender.
During the 2023 season, Beck put together big-time numbers. He completed 72.4 percent of his pass attempts for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Beck also picked up 116 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Not only has Beck become a top college quarterback, he is working his way up the 2025 NFL Draft board. Some believe he has a chance of being the No. 1 overall pick if he plays up to his potential this season at Georgia.
One person who believes that is ESPN NFL Draft expert Matt Miller. He made a very bold prediction for Beck ahead of the college season.
Miller actually has predicted that Beck will end up being picked No. 1 overall ahead of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
“Carson Beck’s best quality is that big right arm that allows him to make throws to every level of the field. He’s a super fast processor in the pocket. No he’s not going to be the most mobile quarterback. That’s not part of his game. But his ability to see the entire field, to execute high-level throws. And it’s the potential.”
The draft expert continued on, revealing that he thinks Beck has a lot more potential to unleash in the future.
“Remember, last year, his first year as a starter, replacing Stetson Bennett – the Georgia offense was actually better in 2023 than it was in previous years, despite the fact that they didn’t get back to that national championship title. So I think Beck is that player who is the top quarterback in this class, because of how well he protects himself in the pocket and what he does with that big right arm.”
As the season draws closer, the hype will continue rising about Beck. He is under a lot of pressure to put together a big-time 2024 campaign.
Not only has Beck found a lot of success on the field, he has also been able to succeed in the NIL market.
Right now, On3 has ranked Beck as the No. 7 overall NIL athlete in college sports. They have him ranked as the No. 6 NIL athlete in college football.
Georgia's young quarterback has an impressive NIL valuation of $1.6 million. He has set himself up for long-term success already.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how Beck performs this season. If he lives up to his talent and puts together the kind of year he's capable of, he'll have a good shot at being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.