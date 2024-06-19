Georgia Bulldogs QB Carson Beck Received Massive 2024 Prediction
Carson Beck and the Georgia Bulldogs are headed into the 2024 college football season as a potential National Championship contender. After missing the College Football Playoff last season, the Bulldogs could not be more motivated to get back on track.
The Bulldogs have put together a great offseason. More talent has been added to the roster, which should give them a good chance to contend for another championship.
Obviously, everything starts with Beck. Georgia will need their star quarterback to play well in order to reach their potential.
Right now, Beck is being viewed as a top potential candidate to win the Heisman Trophy. According to On3 rankings, Beck is the current favorite to win the prestigious award.
"Although there is no undisputed frontrunner in 2024, Beck does enter the season widely considered the top quarterback in the country — which gives the Bulldogs’ signal-caller a head-start in the competition."
During the 2023 season with the Bulldogs, Beck put together a monstrous season.
He completed a sizzling 72.4 percent of his pass attempts for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Beck also scored four more touchdowns on the ground.
Currently, he is also projected to be a very high draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Some even believe he has a shot to go at No. 1 overall.
The young signal caller still has a lot of developing to do. He hasn't come close to reaching his full potential, which is a scary thought for opposing teams. Georgia's potential for the 2024 season is through the roof.
Beck has also found a ton of success off the field in the NIL market. He is currently projected to have an NIL valuation of $1.6 million. That projection places him at No. 7 among all NIL athletes.
Throughout his impressive play and excellent brand building, Beck has already forged a path of success for himself. He can make that path look even better with another big season for the Bulldogs.
Expect to see Beck live up to the hype for Georgia in 2024. He will put together big-time numbers and will find himself being a Heisman finalist at the end of the season.