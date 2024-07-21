Georgia Bulldogs QB Carson Beck Receives Massive NFL Comparison
The Georgia Bulldogs are heading into the 2024 college football season looking to get back to the National Championship.
After missing out on the College Football Playoff last season, Carson Beck is looking to get his team back on track. With that in mind, he's also looking to build up his individual stock ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Beck is arguably the best quarterback in college football heading into the 2024 season. He has found a ton of success both on and off the field.
On3 currently has Beck ranked as the No. No. 8 overall NIL athlete in the nation. When it comes to college football players, he's ranked No. 6. He has been given an impressive $1.4 million NIL valuation.
Looking at his performance on the field, Beck is coming off of a big-time 2023 season. He completed 72.4 percent of his pass attempts for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Beck also scored another four touchdowns on the ground.
Ahead of the 2024 season, Beck has received a major NFL comparison from an NFL Draft expert.
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com has compared Beck to former New York Giants' star quarterback Eli Manning.
"Beck was measured by scouts in the spring at 6-3 7/8 and 233 pounds. Considering his size, talent and play style, he reminds me of Eli Manning coming out of Ole Miss. Like Manning, Beck excels from the pocket and plays to his size. Eli was a little underappreciated during his career, but he won his first title with a good rushing attack in an offense that required him to make plays in key moments. I see a similar trajectory for Beck at Georgia."
Being compared to a longtime NFL star like Manning is a huge honor. If Beck can have even close to the kind of career that Manning had at the professional level, he would be more than happy.
Many are starting to view Beck as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's also a top Heisman Trophy candidate in 2024. The future is bright, but the expectations are high.
Hopefully, Beck will be able to rise to the occasion, lead Georgia to success, and put up the individual numbers he needs to improve his own stock. He has the talent to do it and it should be a fun and successful year for the standout quarterback.