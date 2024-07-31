Georgia Bulldogs QB Carson Beck Receives Two Strange NFL Comparisons
Carson Beck and the Georgia Bulldogs are viewed among the top contenders to win a National Championship this season.
After missing out on the College Football Playoff last season, the Bulldogs have some extra motivation. They are looking to prove that they are still the best team in college football.
A lot of their success will hinge on the play of Beck. He is one of the best quarterbacks in the nation and is a favorite to end up winning the Heisman Trophy. Farther down the road, he's expected to be a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
During the 2023 season with Georgia, Beck put up big numbers on the field. He completed 72.4 percent of his pass attempts for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also picked up 116 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Beck has also found a lot of success for himself off the field.
According to On3, Beck is the No. 8 ranked NIL athlete in the entire nation. Among all college football players specifically, he's ranked No. 6. Beck has been given a massive NIL valuation of $1.4 million.
Needless to say, Beck has created a very successful life for himself off the field as well as on it.
While he has become one of the top quarterbacks in college football, he has received two very strange comparisons to current NFL quarterbacks.
NFL Draft Buzz has compared him to both Zach Wilson and Mac Jones. Drake Maye was a third quarterback listed, but it's too early to say much about that comparison.
They did provide a glowing report on the young Georgia signal caller.
"Another year of seasoning in the SEC pressure cooker could cement Beck as a top-10 lock. His rare blend of accuracy, football acumen, and proven production in a pro-style offense will have NFL war rooms salivating. Beck profiles as the type of polished signal-caller who can step in on day one and orchestrate a sophisticated NFL offense with minimal growing pains."
All of that being said, Beck is facing a lot of pressure in 2024. He's expected to lead the Bulldogs back to National Championship contention, while also putting himself in a position to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
He has a lot of work to do this season, but he has the talent to rise to the occasion and live up to the hype. Georgia should expect a career season from beck. After that, it will be interesting to see what kind of NFL career he can have that should exceed what both Jones and Wilson were able to do.