Georgia Bulldogs Quarterback Carson Beck Is No. 1 Heisman Favorite
After missing out on the College Football Playoff last season, the Georgia Bulldogs are back to get revenge in 2024. They were once again one of the best teams in college football last season, but had a couple of tough situations go against them.
Carson Beck will be on a mission to push his team to another National Championship. He is one of the quarterbacks vying for the title of "best college football quarterback" in the nation.
Keeping that in mind, he's also being hyped up as a top contender to end up winning the Heisman Trophy.
In fact, On3 has released their latest Heisman rankings heading into the seaosn. Beck ended up being ranked as the No. 1 favorite to win the prestigious award.
"Although there is no undisputed frontrunner in 2024, Beck does enter the season widely considered the top quarterback in the country — which gives the Bulldogs’ signal-caller a head-start in the competition. In his first season as a starter, Beck threw for nearly 4,000 yards with 28 touchdowns, six picks and an adjusted completion percentage of 80.1. He’ll be surrounded by even more talent in this fall (both OL and playmakers) and is the QB1 for the No. 1 team in the country, which will give Beck the type of resume to seriously contend for a spot in NYC."
During the 2023 season with Georgia, Beck ended up completing 72.4 percent of his pass attempts for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also scored another four touchdowns on the ground.
It would be reasonable to expect him to take those numbers to another level in 2024.
Not only has Beck been successful on the field, he has also worked his way to financial success in the NIL marketplace.
On3 has Beck ranked as the No. 7 overall college athlete when it comes to NIL deals. He's ranked No. 6 among all college football players. They have given him an NIL valuation of $1.6 million.
Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Beck will be looking to put up a career season. He'll be gunning for the Heisman Trophy, a National Championship, more NIL money, and to improve his stock for the 2025 NFL Draft.
A lot is at stake this season for the Bulldogs' quarterback, but Beck has more than enough talent to rise to the occasion and live up to the hype.