Georgia Bulldogs Star Linebacker Receiving Major NFL Hype
The Georgia Bulldogs are widely expected to be a National Championship contender during the upcoming 2024 college football season.
Over the last few years, they have been one of the most dominant programs in college football. A lot of their success has been due to the stellar play of their defense.
Looking ahead to the 2024 campaign, the defense looks poised to be one of the best in the nation once again.
A big part of their defense relies on standout linebacker Smael Mondon. He is one of the better linebackers in the country and is ready for another big-time year.
During the 2023 season with Georgia, Mondon ended up recording 68 total tackles to go along with a defended pass and three sacks. His production is expected to skyrocket in 2024.
Prior to the start of the upcoming season, ESPN NFL Draft expert Matt Miller opened up about Mondon. He believes that the Bulldogs' star is a key player to watch.
“We were discussing Mondon as a top-100 prospect this time last year, but he returned to school and should be one of the nation’s best linebackers. At 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, Mondon has excellent size and length, allowing him to be a three-down difference-maker who registered 42 tackles and three sacks last season. Improvement in pass coverage could make Mondon a top-five linebacker.”
In addition to Mondon, Miller also viewes fellow Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker as one of his top-ranked players at the position.
Mondon is looking to put together a huge year for the Bulldogs in order to improve his draft stock. However, he is also looking to improve his off-the-field value in the NIL market.
Currently, the star linebacker is ranked No. 201 among all NIL athletes. He would like to climb up those rankings this season.
On3 has given Mondon an NIL valuation of $417,000. That could grow throughout the season with an impressive year.
All of that being said, Mondon is looking to lead his team to another championship. His personal performance can help the team towards that goal while also improving his NFL Draft stock and earning him more money in the NIL marketplace.
A lot is riding on the 2024 season for the standout Georgia linebacker. Hopefully, he's going to be able to rise to the challenge.