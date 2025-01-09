Georgia Bulldogs Star QB Reportedly Has Massive NIL Offer For Shocking Portal Entry
The Georgia Bulldogs got a huge piece of news on Thursday afternoon when they found out one of their star players has flip flopped on a major decision.
Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck had previously declared for the NFL Draft ahead of his team's playoff run after suffering a season-ending elbow injury in the SEC Championship against the Texas Longhorns. But Beck had a change of heart and news broke on Thursday as first reported by Pete Nakos of On3 that the gunslinger was instead entering the transfer portal, shocking the college football world and NFL Draft community.
Beck immediately becomes the most sought after player in the transfer portal, which of course means he has massive NIL offers waiting for him. Nakos speculated on just how big the offer could be, saying he expected the number to make him the highest paid transfer in the history of college football.
Nakos shared previous intel that Cam Ward got between $1.5-$2.5 million to transfer to the Miami Hurricanes and said he expects Beck to break that mark and cross over the $3 million threshold, also adding some schools to watch and sharing the Hurricanes are the team to beat.
"I think it's safe to say whatever Carson Beck ends up getting is going to surpass anything else we've seen in this market so far," Nakos said. "Somebody is going to have to back up the brinks truck for Carson Beck."
Nakos would also go on to report that the three schools to watch here for Beck are obviously Miami but he says to keep a close eye on the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Tech Red Raiders as well.
Beck has started the last two seasons at Georgia and has had a ton of success, though he has not been able to play in a playoff game after being eliminated from the four-team field last season following a loss in the SEC title game to the Alabama Crimson Tide and the injury this season prior to the beginning of the playoff.
He likely would have preferred to return to the Bulldogs if it was an option rather than entering the portal, but the difference in what he will command on the open market versus what he would have received from Georgia to return is likely an ocean-sized gap.
Keep an eye on the reported figure surrounding Beck's recruitment in the portal and whether another school can pull off an upset of the big-spending Hurricanes.