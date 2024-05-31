Georgia Football Stars Land NIL Deal with Prolific Sports Lab
The Georgia Bulldogs football program has been regarded as one of the best of the past decade. With the NIL space changing the landscape on the fly, Georgia has adapted in real-time, still finding ways to bring in some of the top recruits from high school or the transfer portal.
Nazir Stackhouse and Drew Bobo, two important players for the Bulldogs, recently landed a new NIL deal with Prolific Sports Lab. According to Cannon Gaines of Gaines Group Activations, the two will promote a product designed to protect players' feet from contact injury.
The company announced the partnership on Wednesday in a press release, speaking more about the product.
"Georgia football’s Nazir Stackhouse and Drew Bobo are set to partner with Prolific Sports Lab, a leader in laboratory-grade sports equipment. The duo will be promoting the NXT Footguard 2.0, a revolutionary product designed to protect athletes from contact injuries by providing unparalleled foot protection without compromising performance."
Gaines Group Activations helped land this NIL deal, as Cannon has played a big part in assisting athletes land NIL partnerships over the past year.
Foot injuries are prevalent in football players, and Stackhouse and Bobo have dealt with them throughout their careers.
Nicholas Coppola, Founder & CEO of Prolific Sports Lab, spoke about the new product and how it can help foot issues.
"I believe almost every athlete has gone through the pain of getting their foot stepped on. With this product, athletes no longer have to suffer from career setbacks caused by foot injuries during games or practice."
As the Bulldogs look to get revenge after a questionable decision by the College Football Playoff committee to not let them defend their title, health will be as big of a factor as anything.
Stackhouse has an important season coming up, viewed as a potential first-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL draft. If he produces the way he has during his Georgia career, the young man out of Stone Mountain, Georgia, should be in a position to play at the highest level.