Georgia Star Signs Huge NIL Deal with Private Jet Company
University of Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck has been the talk of the offseason thus far, and for good reason, following his on-field play. According to most accounts, Beck is a probable first-round NFL Draft pick and, in all likelihood, one of the top Heisman Trophy contenders. Most recently, he signed a major NIL deal with Airstar Charter, a private jet company. It's the latest in a shifting college athletics landscape, as athletes at the top level—like Beck—cash in on their fame and marketability with seven-figure endorsement deals.
The deal with Airstar Charter, worth seven figures, came as a result of a marketing agent for Beck, Dan Everett, and ESM. It is one of those where, although the terms are not disclosed, both parties win the deal. In exchange for using Airstar's private jets, Beck appeared in a one-minute commercial published Friday with his mother, Tracy, and sister, Kylie. Taped at Athens-Ben Epps Airport, the ad showed Beck's off-field demeanor as he offered, "Remember, it's not about the destination; it's the journey that counts," promoting the luxury service and reflecting his rapid ascension to the highest level of college athletics.
This deal puts Beck in elite company, as only a few college athletes have landed deals that include endorsements that involve private jets. Of those few, Quinn Ewers of Texas and Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss share this distinction, most with the already high exposure of being a high-profile athlete.
Field performance alone has made Beck quite a magnet for NIL opportunities. He holds a $1.4 million On3 NIL Valuation, good enough to place him in the top 10 of college football and to rank No. 9 on the On3 NIL 100.
As Beck continues to excel on the field, his off-field ventures, such as the Airstar Charter deal, are reshaping the landscape of college athletics. These ventures add a new dimension to Beck's career and hint at the potential for star athletes like Beck to become significant influencers and entrepreneurs, influencing the evolution of the college star.