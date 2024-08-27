Georgia Wide Receiver Bennett Creates NIL Burrito
Ahead of the 2024 college football campaign in which the preseason No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are looking to get back to their College Football Playoff ways, one player is fueling up with some new food items via NIL.
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Luke Bennett - younger brother of Georgia legend and now Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson - has teamed up with Tex-Mex restaurant chain Surcheros to create to limited-edition menu items for the season. Starting this week, Surcheros will be serving up two dishes in Bennett’s honor: the Bennett Burrito and Queso “Luke’s Way.”
“Partnering with Surcheros is an incredible opportunity to celebrate dawgnation and give back to the
local community through our work with DGD Outdoors," Bennett said. "I’m excited for fans to try this menu and see the positive impact we can make together."
A portion of the proceeds from this namesake burrito will benefit DGD Outdoors’ non-profit arm, which pairs Georgia student-athletes with local youth for mentorship through outdoor activities.
This partnership was facilitated by Gaines Group Activations and according to the brand strategy group it underscores the power of community-driven initiatives and the positive impact of student-athlete endorsements.
The Bennett Burrito and Queso “Luke’s Way” are custom creations inspired by Bennett that are now exclusively available for dine-in at Surcheros locations in Athens, Waycross, and Blackshear through the end of January 2025.
Per Surcheros, the Bennett Burrito features grilled steak, cilantro lime rice, black beans, pico, guacamole, romaine lettuce, cheese, and Surcheros Sauce all wrapped up in a flour tortilla. Guests can also savor Queso “Luke’s Way,” which is filled with ground beef and fresh jalapeños.
“Meeting our guests’ interests and supporting our local communities is at the heart of what we do," said Luke Christian, Founder and CEO of Surcheros. “With strong roots in Georgia, we’re delighted to connect with our guests in a worthwhile way. We look forward to introducing these new menu items in partnership with Luke while supporting a meaningful cause in our home state.”
Bennett and Georgia kick off the 2024 season on Saturday at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta versus No. 14 Clemson on ABC.