Golf Star, Under Armour Sign Major NIL Deal to Add to Growing Athlete Roster
Under Armour is growing its list of superstar athletes to include collegiate athletes as well as professional athletes. Their newest addition to their roster is college golf star, Kieron van Wyk.
Although the terms of the NIL deal were not shared, Under Armour is pushing their support for van Wyk as he looks to enter the professional golf scene. Van Wyk is currently in his senior year at the College of Charleston, making major strides on the greens.
He was the first amateur to win the Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) Tour since 2010, adding to his impressive list of accolades throughout his career. In 2022 and 2023, van Wyk was the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Golfer of the Year, earning the Individual CAA Champion title as well in 2022.
As the first Black golfer in CAA tournament history to win honors at the league tournament, van Wyk's influence goes beyond the greens. He earned a P-1 visa through his achievements (the first golfer to do so), embodying a great determination to perfect his craft in order to elevate his career. Being a South African native with the P-1 visa, van Wyk is able to profit from his talent and compete at the collegiate level.
With the new athletic sponsorship, van Wyk commented that Under Armour's values aligned with his own, creating the perfect partnership moving forward. He highlighted the new partnership with Footwear News, explaining just why Under Armour is the perfect fit:
"Their commitment to innovation and performance aligns perfectly with how I approach my craft, and I love the gear — from the athletic fit to the technology that helps me perform at my best. But beyond the products, it’s the culture, the energy and what Under Armour stands for that makes it the perfect brand for me as I continue to grow in my career."
With an attitude, determination and skillset that is built for the stage, van Wyk will make waves with his new NIL deal. He is set to make his PGA Tour debut while wrapping up his time as a student-athlete in Charleston.
Under Armour's athlete roster is reaching new heights with this addition and others that have been released in past week. Professionals and aspiring professionals, alike, are joining the elite club, taking the brand and its gear into a new light.
The technology and the support of Under Armour will lift van Wyk and other athletes to the next level in both confidence and ability.