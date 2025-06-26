Greg McElroy gives subtle reality check to $3 million QB after his high profile move
The top high school quarterbacks in the country can demand millions of dollars before playing a snap of college football.
Lofty NIL contracts have found their way into the high school recruiting ranks. What was typically used to keep a starter in the fold, schools are now shelling out large portions of their NIL war chests to sign what they believe to be superstars.
And ESPN analyst Greg McElroy believes there is more pressure on those young quarterbacks, like Michigan five-star true freshman Bryce Underwood, as a result of the shift.
Underwood marked a major recruiting win for the Wolverines, who flipped the nation's No. 1 quarterback from LSU after offering an NIL deal reportedly worth $10.5 million over four years.
The Belleville (Michigan) High School standout finished his high school career with a 50-4 record, two state championships and the state record for passing touchdowns (146).
Underwood holds an On3 NIL valuation of $3 million entering his first season at Michigan and has already partnered with Hollister and Barstool Sports.
"I think Bryce Underwood is making a lot more money than pretty much everybody," McElroy said Thursday on Always College Football." ... But there's been a handful of guys that have not lived up to the expectations and the weight of the NIL expectations, because I do think – now in the era of the NIL – the expectations are higher and the pressure is higher as well."
The expectation is that Underwood revives a Michigan offense that was one of the worst in the country last season. And it's safe to assume the nation's 131st passing offense will improve behind a talent like Underwood, but there will likely be growing pains as he adjust to pressures of major college football.
The Undwerwood era at Michigan is slated to begin at home against New Mexico on Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock).