Grey Duck Spirits Boosts Gophers NIL With Golf Course Vodka Partnership
Grey Duck Spirits is no stranger to providing NIL resources to Minnesota Gopher athletes.
Last year, the company partnered with Dinkytown Athletes, Minnesota’s NIL collective. Working in tandem, the two companies produced Duck Duck Beer, a specially brewed lager that forwards 20% of revenues to help Gopher Athletics remain competitive in providing NIL packages to their current athletes and sending enticing NIL offers to prospective players in the high school ranks and transfer portal.
In a recently announced campaign, the Minnesota-based Grey Duck Spirits is unveiling a new way to help its state flagship University.
The campaign focuses on a sport less often seen in the limelight; golf.
Launching this spring, Grey Duck Spirits’ golf course partnership platform will allow the men’s and women’s golf teams to raise funds through the tried-and-true college sports alcohol fundraising pipeline.
While many schools offer NIL beers, Minnesota and Grey Duck Spirits are among the few partnerships with a hard liquor option to complement their beer offering.
Grey Duck Spirits’ Grey Duck Vodka provides even more bang for your buck NIL reimbursement, with 25% of revenues being forwarded to Dinkytown Athletes.
The golf partnership will expand throughout the state and contribute 25% of all Grey Duck Vodka sales at participating courses. Many courses plan to create unique specialty cocktails featuring vodka to entice golfers to support Minnesota golf programs.
Several courses have already signed up to promote the new offering and many more are expected to join soon. The current lineup of courses includes:
Clubhouse of Edinburgh
Crystal Lake Golf Club
Hidden Greens Golf Course
Legends Club
New Ulm Country Club
Red Wing Golf Course
Somerby Golf Club
While it is certainly too cold to enjoy the golf season in the Midwest, once spring thaws the many courses in the North Star State, golfers can enjoy these cocktails on the course and after the round at the nineteenth hole.
In the meantime, golf fans can still participate in the partnership at X-Golf's indoor simulators in the Apple Valley, Blaine, Champlain, Medina, and Woodbury locations.
With the addition of many high-caliber West Coast programs to the Big Ten, schools like Minnesota need all the resources they can acquire to remain competitive in a more robust golf conference.
In the current landscape of college sports, providing those who donate to their favorite programs a tangible return for their support is always refreshing.
If you get your return on donating to your favorite team in the form of a Gopher Cape Cod or Gopher Screwdriver, it is doubly refreshing.